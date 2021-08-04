All Fun and Games

When creating the “Comic Con for gamers,” Gameacon CEO Ben Fox knew that a celebrity presence would be necessary. Compared to Comic Con where fans visually see the person behind the character ready to deliver an autograph, the world of video gamers recognize someone by their voice.

Actress Veronica Taylor may not have a face that will match her fame, but for Pokemon fans she is a star as the voice of Ash Catchum.

“The greatest honor to me is to put in time with the fans because they really are an extension of my family,” Taylor says. “Even when people meet me, they say I change their lives through what I do with Pokemon.”