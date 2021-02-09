Garden Variety

“One must cultivate one’s own garden.”

So wrote Voltaire in his famous 18th-century novel Candide. Deriving from the French philosopher’s skepticism about the perfectability of the world at-large, the idea that true happiness can take root only in the well-tended soil of home has taken on new resonance during the pandemic, as Janet Hartin has lately been reminded.

“A silver lining of COVID,” says Hartin, who is Area Environmental Horticultural advisor for the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE), “is that since people have had to be home more they are taking greater notice of what’s going on right around them, in their gardens, grounds, and trees. And they’re appreciating all of it a lot more.”

Hartin and her colleague, Rosa Olaiz who coordinates UCCE’s Master Gardener initiatives and volunteer services, spoke recently with Palm Springs Life about the surge in interest over UCCE’s gardening education programs.