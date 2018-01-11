The BNP Paribas Open “Garden Party,” a new free event open to the public that will serve as the official kick-off to tennis season in the Coachella Valley, will be held from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Gardens of El Paseo in Palm Desert.

The event – which is part of a larger “Full Bloom” thematic for this year’s tournament – will provide food and beverage from a variety of vendors and activities ranging from a trivia competition to table tennis to lawn games. Fans will also have the opportunity to take their photo with the Official BNP Paribas Open Baccarat trophy. The event will give attendees a preview into the men’s and women’s player fields at the 2018 BNP Paribas Open, and conclude with live music, beginning at approximately 6 p.m.

Ahead of the 2018 BNP Paribas Open, set for March 5-18, the tournament has launched a brand-new partnership program for local businesses to get involved in the region’s largest sporting event and spread the excitement about the tennis season in the Coachella Valley. Local businesses are invited to become preferred partners of the tournament, with special benefits and perks for both the merchants and their patrons.

“We’re thrilled to bring this brand-new event to the community in our backyard,” said Philippe Dore, media and marketing director for the tournament. “Each year, we strive to create new offerings for our incredible fans and look for new ways to engage with the community that supports us. We can’t wait to celebrate the start of tennis season with our fans and our partners ahead of what promises to be another fantastic tournament in March.”

This year’s BNP Paribas Open will highlight the world-class tennis players that participate in the event woven into the natural beauty of the desert landscape; as well as the physical attributes of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Ahead of the 2018 event, the site is undergoing a full-scale beautification project that emphasize the lush, green environment.

Additional activities and special guests will be announced over the coming weeks. Visit bnpparibasopen.com for the latest information and to purchase tickets to the BNP Paribas Open.

For information ranging from places to shop, eat, and calendar events about El Paseo, visit elpaseocatalogue.com.