The art of the street photographer is the ability to identify remarkable moments hiding in plain sight — everyday people, objects, and scenes encountered by chance — and place them on a pedestal. Whether such attention is justified is another matter, but the talented photographer can train a lens, comb through the noise, and reveal something singular.

Count Gary Gruber among the consummate street photographers. For almost 50 years, from Los Angeles to Palm Springs to New York to London, he has been capturing images of people in their natural environment, moving through places like a wildlife documentarian, sharply attuned to people and their foibles. The subjects of his pictures, both people and objects, represent the sum total of life’s infinite variables frozen in an instant.

So when an object he sees every day in his own backyard finally captured his imagination, he took the time (and his camera) to explore it.

“While watching the sunrise one morning I looked into the pool and saw something unusually elegant,” Gruber explains.