Hometown Favorite

Actor Gary Oldman, a part-time resident of Palm Springs, has been named recipient of the Chairman’s Award for his performance in Mank by the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

“Gary Oldman gives another mesmerizing performance as Herman J. Mankiewicz in David Fincher’s Mank. Oldman plays the role to perfection as the films follows the screenwriter’s journey while is co-writing the script for Citizen Kane,” said Harold Matzner, chairman of the Palm Springs International Film Festival. “We are delighted to recognize one of this generation’s greatest actors.”

Oldman was previously honored at the festival with the Desert Palm Achievement Award in 2018 and International Star Award in 2012. Past recipients of the Chairman’s Award include last year’s Academy Award winner for Best Actor, Joaquin Phoenix, along with Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, and Reese Witherspoon.

Oldman joins this year’s previously announced honoree Carey Mulligan (International Star Award). The festival and film awards gala will not take place as an in-person event this year, but honoree selections will be announced to recognize this year’s top performances. Entertainment Tonight will air a tribute to the honorees on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25.