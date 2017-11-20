Gary Oldman will receive recognition for his portrayl of Winston Churchill in the movie, Darkest Hour.

PHOTO COURTESY OF DARKEST HOUR ON FACEBOOK

Gary Oldman will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Awards Gala for his portrayl of Winston Churchill in the film, Darkest Hour. The Film Awards Gala, hosted by Mary Hart, will be held Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The Festival runs Jan. 4-15, 2018.



“Gary brings to screen one of the most powerful performances of this year as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. Portraying Britain’s steadfast leader during the tumultuous era of World War II, he has already earned rave reviews from critics and is sure to garner awards attention this season,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. Oldman received the International Star Award at the 2012 Palm Springs International Film festival. Past actor recipients of the Desert Palm Achievement Award include Casey Affleck, Jeff Bridges, Bradley Cooper, Daniel Day-Lewis, Colin Firth, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt and Eddie Redmayne. In the years they were honored, Affleck, Bridges, Day-Lewis, McConaughey, Penn and Redmayne went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, while Cooper, Firth and Pitt received Oscar nominations.



From Focus Features, Darkest Hour is a thrilling account inspired by the true story of Churchill’s first weeks in office during the early days of the World War II. Anthony McCarten’s original screenplay takes a revelatory look at the man behind the icon. The film is directed by Joe Wright and stars Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane, Ronald Pickup, and Ben Mendelsohn. PHOTO COURTESY OF PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Gary Oldman Oldman is known for his iconic characterizations of Sirius Black (Harry Potter’s godfather), Commissioner Jim Gordon (Batman/Bruce Wayne’s crime-fighting partner), Dracula, Beethoven, Pontius Pilate, Lee Harvey Oswald, Joe Orton, Sid Vicious, and George Smiley. The latter portrayal, in Tomas Alfredson’s Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, brought him accolades worldwide including BAFTA Award, British Independent Film Award, European Film Award and Academy Award nominations for Best Actor. In addition to his work in the Harry Potter franchise and Christopher Nolan’s Batman films, his other credits include Sid and Nancy, Prick Up Your Ears, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, State of Grace, JFK, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, True Romance, Immortal Beloved, The Professional, The Fifth Element, Air Force One, Hannibal, The Book of Eli, Child 44, The Contender and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. • SEE RELATED STORIES: Palm Springs Film Fest Shines Spotlight on Sam Rockwell Timothée Chalamet is Rising Star-Actor Pick by Palm Springs Film Fest Gal Gadot Leads Off Film Fest Awards List