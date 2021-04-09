Unplugged 

“I love big-format prints,” says Wexler, who started his career in the 1980s as a teenager creating the signage for his father Donald Wexler’s architectural projects. “With my background, I thought I’d be making digital prints of my artwork, but while I was working at my computer, I had one of those what-the-f*** moments: Why don’t I just learn how to print? I had been thinking about doing something like this for the longest time.

Wexler had a lot to learn — how to prepare and expose screens and manipulate inks, for example — and he wasted no time. He read a variety of books, and then started looking for hands-on instruction with top printers.

“[My wife] Mary and I made a spontaneous trip to London because I discovered a printing co-op, Print Club London, that offered workshops,” he says. “I took this two-day workshop and then I stayed for the rest of the week, working, printing, and learning from the other people there.”