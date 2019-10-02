Easy Glamour

Gemma Street doesn’t design for the banalities of everyday life. Instead, the British-born founder of luxury fashion brand Hester Bly makes moments like sipping cocktails by the pool or whisking off to dinner simultaneously more glamorous and carefree. She aims to inspire women to say, “Oh, this? I just threw it on,” with a knowing smile.

“Every time I travel,” she explains, “I would always feel like there was something missing from my suitcase. I was always looking for that elegant Slim Aarons–type kaftan — something that I could throw on night and day and feel glamorous in no matter what. So I decided to make it myself.” The resulting collection of kaftans, dresses, separates, and accessories captures that exact feeling thanks to Street’s ability to channel the slow-burning glamour of Palm Springs and the surrounding desert into vibrantly patterned silk.

“Palm Springs is my favorite place in the world,” Gemma Street says. “I go with my family three times a year and am so inspired by the architecture, flora, and fauna. It only felt natural that the inaugural Hester Bly collection would center around the destination.”

