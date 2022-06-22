Lasting Impression: Parker Palm Springs

A-listers love hiding out at Parker Palm Springs, known for its luxury accommodations and oft-photographed modern design by Jonathan Adler. Yet, it all began with a B-list Western actor — Gene Autry, better known as the Singing Cowboy, who appeared in more than 90 films and starred in his own television series in the 1950s.

A sports enthusiast and a baseball player himself, Autry became a Major League broadcaster and eventually a team owner with the 1961 debut of the Los Angeles Angels (later the California Angels, then the Anaheim Angels, and now the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim). That same year, the entertainer purchased the Palm Springs property where the Parker now sits — originally California’s first Holiday Inn — as a place to house the team during spring training. Autry sold in ’94.