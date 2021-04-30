A Super Nova

Most people with the means would jump on a suggestion regarding real estate investment from someone who built impressive wealth in that arena. But Julia Argyros dispels any notion that Harry Rinker immediately swayed her when he encouraged her and husband, George, to fund a health center in La Quinta.

Rinker and his wife, Diane, have donated generously to Eisenhower Health for more than 20 years. One of the buildings on the hospital campus (housing Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center) bears their names. So he was on solid footing when he enticed his friends to attend a presentation by Eisenhower Health Foundation president Michael Landes on a project to bring healthcare to residents of the Coachella Valley’s east end.