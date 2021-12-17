Lasting Impression: ‘An Important Link’

Palm Springs Art Museum has acquired a painting by the early California impressionist George Brandriff (1890–1936) depicting a scene, circa 1920, from what many Palm Springs residents know as Section 14, the slice of downtown where a culturally and ethnically diverse community lived until 1962, when the city evicted and displaced the residents and razed their homes.

This history was recently revisited amid the city’s decision to relocate the statue of then-mayor Frank Bogert from in front of city hall.