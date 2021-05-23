George Chakiris Tells His Side of the Story

Obviously, your most famous achievement is playing Bernardo in West Side Story. What does it mean to you to be such a huge part of that legacy?

The worldwide success of West Side Story took everybody on a ride and was one of the most important things that anybody did in the course of their careers and lives. It was a huge benefit to so many people around the world loved it then and still love it. That's the thing that I found odd during the book is how people still respond to West Side and it still has an audience.

Before West Side Story you had appeared in many films but as a dancer. Was Bernardo your first acting performance on film?

Yeah, West Side Story was my first acting performance period in the theater, as well. It was an incredible way to be introduced to work as an actor because I never really thought about it. I was a dancer going from job to job. But once West Side Story came around and I was cast and things happened the way they did, it took me much further into a different place in the business, and kind of catapulted me in a way.

You did so many other things in your career, yet you’re so closely associated with Bernardo. Does it ever get frustrating being known for just one role?

No, not at all. I'm kind of pleased, and thrilled, and happy. I have no problem being remembered for that and that only, because I think that's the one thing that I did that really deserved that kind of attention.