Never at a Loss for Words

Homegrown influences…

“When I was growing up Cheech [Marin] lived in Granada Hills, and I grew up in the valley, San Fernando, Mission Hills, which is less than five miles from Cheech. He was one of one of my heroes, so it was inspiring. You know, Richard Pryor, Freddie Prinze, Cheech and Chong, Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock. Those guys.”

Hating someone for their beliefs…

“Comedy and politics go hand-in-hand from way back. From Mort Sahl and George Carlin, to Jack Parr and Johnny Carson, it goes hand-in-hand. But the difference [today] is, you never hated someone for being political. You might not like their political views but you didn’t hate them. Now we’ve become a society where it’s not about ‘I don’t like that.’ It’s ‘I hate that, and I hate them.’ And that’s what the real issue is.”

The minefield of entertainment, comedy and sports…

“It’s like they told Lebron [James], ‘just shut up and dribble.’ It’s ridiculous. Did anyone tell Kareem Abdul-Jabbar that when he became a Muslim? Did they tell Muhammad Ali? No. But now we’re a society where a person who is a sportscaster or political commentator can say, ‘Shut up and dribble.’ Which is ridiculous. It minimizes the guy’s career and minimizes the guy… That minefield of entertainment and comedy and sports, I liked it better when we didn’t have to take a political view. I hope we go back to that.”

Why the Bob Hope tournament “cut off their nose to spite their face”…

“You know, the Bob Hope tournament didn’t like — well, here it is — you’ve got the board of the Bob Hope tournament, who were around when Bob Hope was around, and then the year that I did, were incredible. And then it never got back to that. When Bob Hope did it, it was amazing… They were hanging out, having parties, out there playing golf and having a great time. And then when I did it, they didn’t like it. That’s what the tournament was. And then it went away. The last year I hosted was 2008 — I played it 2004 ’05, ’06 — it never got back to the way it was in 2008. Jimmy Kimmel played, Jimmy Fallon played, Anthony Anderson played, Clint Eastwood played. Nobody could do that. I knew them all personally and they all came out. And now it’s (expletive) Builders Liquidator or some hardwood company or dot-com — whatever it is, it isn’t the way it was when I had it. They cut their nose to spite their face, and it was a great tournament.”