If someone had told me during a dreary New York snow, as I watched the flakes accumulating from my overloaded desk in an Upper West Side office, that I would someday live in Palm Springs, I would have done cartwheels all the way to the elevator and gone home to pack. With no knowledge of who designed them, I would have imagined dining under a George Nelson Bubble lamp, marveling at the swimming pool from a sofa made of circular cushions, and working (when in the mood) from a simple Swag Leg desk, free of clutter with its tidy row of back cubbies and lightly perched atop metal-tube legs. In my entry? Nelson’s slatted Platform Bench tucked under a Ball Clock on the wall. Ah, so Palm Springs.

Whether we surround ourselves with vintage George Nelson originals, his 350-plus reproductions by Herman Miller, or even the knockoffs (another story altogether), Nelson (1908–1986) indeed resides in the desert along with us.

You can see him, sit on him, and buy him locally. Modern vacation rentals often list Nelson furnishings as an amenity, and historic hotels woo guests with his designs. Both the Orbit In and Del Marcos Hotel will leave the George Nelson light on for you. Just Fabulous in Palm Springs customizes “Nelson-inspired” clocks with 12 wooden balls in your choice of colors. Artists in local galleries, including Shag and Nat Reed, often slip Nelson pieces into their paintings. And every vintage showroom from Uptown to Cathedral City’s Perez Road Art and Design District has invited him through their doors only to see him swiftly depart with yet another enthusiast.