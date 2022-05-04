With His Audience in Mind

And I think too, I turned 55 this year, and I'm starting to feel, more and more as I get older, I’m starting to feel more and more responsibility about mentoring and modeling behavior and sharing my understanding of art and how to make it with younger people. So my daughter helped me out with that project, and then I have another one that's pending. But I have my daughter and another young person, tribal person, that's going to be helping me with that.

I appreciate the help certainly. Do I need the help? Not really, but it's this idea... It's again, this idea of mentoring and paving a path, giving a leg up to that generation behind me who may want to do something similar.

Did you ask her some questions while creating the mural to get her perspective, or did she offer like, "Hey Dad, I saw this, and I thought this might be cool to add," or just, "I like that color, and here's why”

Oh, totally. And really a lot of it, people don't understand how much walking is involved and looking is involved with larger work. So we were getting back into the coffee shop doorway and looking at it as far as placement of the different elements within the mural. And of course I asked her, I said, "Well, what do you think about that spacing?" Or, "Do you think it's too far or too close?" And we did a lot of that. And then I'll tell you too, casinos aren't, other than the twinkling lights and stuff, they're not really well lit.

And me getting older. There were a lot of times I couldn't hardly see what I was doing, and I relied on her a huge amount to help me see the lines and stuff. And she did a lot of the detail painting, particularly on the rattles that are included there. It's not all figured out from the very beginning. And you get something up there, and you react and interact, and that's what's exciting about art making, just going into the unknown, not just coming up with a sketch and then just doing it. I think that would be very boring.

So what did you learn about yourself during this project? Anything you took away that may help you?

Yeah, some of it was real practical, like I was pouring resin on wooden elements.The hummingbird, they are cut out of wood, painted, and then I poured a mixture of resin and glitter onto it, and I've never done that before. So part of it was just physical learning. Oh, this is how this does, and this is cool. And then part of it was just learning to interact, like the thing with my daughter, and ask for help when I thought I needed it, like not being able to see. I think I started feeling my age quite a bit.

