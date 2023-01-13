Four Ways to Get Your Art and Entertainment Fix in La Quinta

Looking to dive into a little arts and culture in La Quinta? Whether you’re into viewing art exhibits, watching live shows, or crafting your own masterpieces, you’ll find art-driven activities that every generation will enjoy in the city known as the Gem of the Desert.

La Quinta Museum

From rare photography exhibits to experiential geology workshops, this intimate desert gem invites curious minds of all ages to explore the arts, culture, and sciences through storytelling and community discussion. On the first floor of the charming Spanish colonial structure that houses La Quinta Museum, get an overview of the area’s roots and evolution, starting with the Indigenous Cahuilla. Upstairs, rotating exhibitions range from clocks and crystals to the history of Route 66. So, travel this way to get your kicks.