Four Ways to Get Your Art and Entertainment Fix in La Quinta

La Quinta Museum displays rotating exhibitions and documents local history.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS
Looking to dive into a little arts and culture in La Quinta? Whether you’re into viewing art exhibits, watching live shows, or crafting your own masterpieces, you’ll find art-driven activities that every generation will enjoy in the city known as the Gem of the Desert.
La Quinta Museum
From rare photography exhibits to experiential geology workshops, this intimate desert gem invites curious minds of all ages to explore the arts, culture, and sciences through storytelling and community discussion. On the first floor of the charming Spanish colonial structure that houses La Quinta Museum, get an overview of the area’s roots and evolution, starting with the Indigenous Cahuilla. Upstairs, rotating exhibitions range from clocks and crystals to the history of Route 66. So, travel this way to get your kicks.
Artists of all ages will enjoy honing their skills at Old Town Artisan Studios.
PHOTOGRAPH BY DANIELA STALLINGER
Old Town Artisan Studios
A 16,000-square-foot art campus on 3 acres, the nonprofit Old Town Artisan Studios was designed by artists for artists. Six working studio spaces are stocked with professional tools, and a small shop vends handcrafted tableware and objets d’art. The art center hosts single-day art workshops and four-week courses covering subjects like pottery and painting for all ages. The cost of attendance supports free and reduced-fee instruction for locals in need.
Century La Quinta & XD
Catch the latest blockbusters on the big screen in a luxury recliner. Whether you’re into classic concessions like buttery popcorn and Raisinets or looking for a more spirited selection of wine, blended cocktails, and premium ice cream, look no further — it’s all here at Century La Quinta & XD.
Marvyn’s Magic Theater
Do you believe in magic? You will after a night at Marvyn’s Magic Theater, where notable magicians will make you forget you’re in the desert with their Las Vegas–style routines. (Host Jeff Hobson performed on the strip for 14 years prior to founding this place.) Shows run about 75 minutes, and you must be 21 to attend. Arrive early to enjoy pre-show entertainment and get warmed up at the swanky, full-service piano bar. Then settle in for an evening of dazzling interactive performance. You might even learn a few tricks yourself.