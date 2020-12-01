rancho relaxo jacket

A Few of Our Favorite Things

Twenty-five ideas to share a piece of Greater Palm Springs with those on your holiday gift list.

Derrik J. Lang Current Digital, Restaurants, Shopping

A denim jacket from Rancho Relaxo in Rancho Mirage.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY NATE ABBOTT

From fashion and décor to treats and experiences, you will find the perfect presents in our annual gift guide. We meticulously selected more than 20 gifts — many handcrafted by local artisans — that are certain to please all on your shopping list.

Click the header link below to view gift ideas for that category.

Fashion

These one-of-a-kind pieces will draw oohs and ahhs — and not simply because they’re chic. True artists  have bought them to life.

Eats & Treats

Cool it with the crummy cookies and basic gift baskets. Instead, serve the gourmands in your inner circle a decadent indulgence they’ll savor forever.

Self-Care

For friends and family members who need to rejuvenate their bodies and souls, these gifts will keep them nourished throughout the New Year.

Experiences

The most memorable presents aren’t always underneath the tree.  With these excursions, give the gift of exploration, relaxation, and more.

Décor + More

If you’re having trouble shopping for the modernist who has everything, here are a few design-forward ideas to surprise them.

You Could Win Some of These Gifts

Let Palm Springs Life know what you love most about Coachella Valley during the holidays for a chance to win a selection of these gifts. Tag #PalmSpringsLifeHolidays, and we’ll choose the merriest answers from our followers on Instagram (@palmspringslifemagazine), Twitter (@palmspringslife), and  Facebook (@palmspringslifemagazine).

