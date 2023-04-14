Gina Schock of The Go-Go’s Shared Her Photography and Memoir at Rubine Red Gallery

As the drummer for iconic all-girl rock band The Go-Go’s, Gina Schock is no stranger to putting on a show. But this month, she’s opening a new kind of show in Palm Springs. Made in Hollywood, an art show at Rubine Red Gallery, offers an intimate portrait of the band and Schock’s 40-year career through her collection of candid photos, Polaroids, and posters.

The show opened April 8 at Rubine Red Gallery in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District. Schock welcomed guests to the gallery with her feisty-as-ever spirit, chatting with fans and autographing her recent book that inspired the exhibition.

“I’ll say it all day, I’m damn proud of this book,” Schock said. “I wanted to get this out there for the fans, for them to see that there is so much to life, and so much that you’re capable of, and it never has to stop. You can keep going and going and going.”

As a book, Made in Hollywood is a rare and personal look at the band’s journey to superstardom. Not only is it filled with an incredible library of candid images from throughout the decades, but it also features equally intimate stories and letters penned by friends, bandmates, and celebrities.

Inside Rubine Red Gallery, visitors will notice a few images of The Go-Go’s during a getaway to Palm Springs. Schock shares in the book that the 1984 trip to Two Bunch Palms was far from a typical vacation. Schock had recently been diagnosed with a heart murmur and was due for surgery. The morbid stay in the sunshine was touted by Schock as “one big bash in case [Gina] didn’t make it.” In spite of these associations, Schock was more than happy to return for the gallery show.

“Palm Springs is like a second home,” Schock says. “I love it all here.”

The images in Schock’s art show were personally curated by Rubine Red Gallery owner Jason Howard. A self-proclaimed “child of the ’80s,” Howard was thrilled to receive a phone call from Schock’s partner asking to set something up with his gallery. Weeks prior to the call, Schock had stopped into the gallery during a visit to Palm Springs and was inspired to bring her work to the space.

Schock’s collection will be on display through April 24, though Howard notes some pieces may remain as part of the ongoing collection. Prints are available for purchase, as are autographed copies of Made in Hollywood.