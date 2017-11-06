Girlfriend getaways don’t get any better than this — dancing, food, cocktails, spa treatments, the chance to win more spa treatments, a photo booth for your Instagram beauty shots and that warm, fuzzy feeling you get when “getting your glam on” also benefits other women.

Spa Las Palmas at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa will offer a glamorous, feel-good start to the holiday season with its annual Spa, Sip & Savor Party Nov. 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Guests can indulge in mini spa treatments such as foot reflexology and head, neck and shoulder massages, sip cocktails and savor delicious healthy “spa bites.” A live DJ keeps the energy level up while vendors demonstrate facial electronic gadgets, makeup and the latest in skin care. The raffle offers a chance to win more treats, such as dinner for two at the resort’s swanky bluEmber restaurant and signature spa treatments.

The evening is also a good time for you and your besties to book some of the spa’s seasonal specials, good only through mid-December, and start planning more girlfriend time:

• The Cranberry Spice Mani or Pedi adds beneficial minerals to dry digits with a cranberry/orange soak, waves goodbye to calluses with a cranberry/yuzu sugar scrub, then plumps skin with a rich berry butter application. $55 pedi and $39 mani.

• The Restoring Facial is a 50-minute treat packed with peptides, botanicals and plant stem cells to nourish and energize tired skin, plus a delicious honey-chai lotion hand massage. $119 Sunday through Thursday; $139 Friday and Saturday.

• The 50-minute Warm Honey-Chai Body Polish uses a rich honey/sea salt scrub to gently exfoliate dry, flaky skin and organic cardamom cream to silken and replenish. $119.

• In the 50-minute Vanilla Chai Massage, the calming, centering scent of rich vanilla works in tandem with an energizing blend of exotic oils to rebalance and renew. $119 Sunday throughThursday; $139 Friday and Saturday.

A portion of the evening’s proceeds benefits Girlfriend to Girlfriend, a Young Professionals Circle group in Palm Desert that supports The GirlFriend Factor, a desert-area non-profit providing educational grants to adult women so they can return to school to become self-sufficient. Tickets are $40 person, and availability is limited, so reservations are highly suggested. Reserve by calling -760-836-3106 or purchase your ticket through Event Brite HERE.

Spa Las Palmas at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa

41000 Bob Hope Drive

Rancho Mirage 92270

760-568-2727

omnihotels.com/hotels/palm-springs-rancho-las-palmas/spa/