Strike a Chord

They call their sound Chicano desert rock. Spacey guitar riffs and raw vocals are informed, in some way, by the land and the intersection of people who call the Coachella Valley home. “All artists in the Coachella Valley and the High Desert [seem to] take something from the land, the desert, that inspires us to have this unique sound,” Woo says. “It’s very bluesy, psychedelic —and when I say psychedelic, I mean it’s something you can get lost in, something that takes you on a little trip.”

Woo swings between English and Spanish, both her native tongues, with such ease that to the listener it might as well be the same language. When she considers the importance of representing her cross-cultural experience as a Mexican American woman on stage, her voice begins to waver, and she pauses to blink back a few tears. If there is one underlying mission in her music, it is to show others like her — those in the Latinx community, local Coachella Valley musicians, women, young people in general — that, no matter your background, with passion and persistence, it truly is possible to reach those big stages, whatever that metaphorical “stage” might represent to them. She wants to show people that it’s cool to be Mexican and American, and that it’s OK to chase your passions with abandon; only then can we realize our dreams.

“Every day, I wake up grateful for another day of life and another chance to do what I love and another chance to bring people to tears or to smiles through my music,” Woo says. “When we perform, people will come up and say, ‘Thank you so much. I cried. I remembered my dad,’ or whatever it may be. That’s when I feel good about what I’m doing, because people can finally release old, trapped feelings and emotions. Sometimes you just need to hear that one chord or that one note [to find] that release.”