Give Neutrality a Chance

Mood-Brightening Lamps

Roche Bobois is generally known for its collection of fashion-forward seating from a stable of established global designers, and specifically for the modular Mah Jong Sofa, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Some might forget their collections also include dining sets, desks, storage pieces, rugs, mirrors, and even these sculptural floor lamps illuminated by whimsy. Porcelain figures peer from the woven buri cage of the Birds Parrots Lamp, which is also available in a table lamp version. This spring, Autographe joins the fun as a marble-base floor lamp with all the flick and flourish of a fountain pen.

—

Opening soon on El Paseo

Roche Bobois

73061 El Paseo, Stes. 3 and 4, Palm Desert; 760-341-4058, roche-bobois.com