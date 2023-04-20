Give Neutrality a Chance

Keep it light.
COURTESY EXTERIOR ILLUSIONS
Light and Easy Outdoor Living
The last thing a spring patio needs is clunky furniture. Lightness is modern, regardless of your specific style. The Harbour Outdoor dining set designed by Martin Lawrence Bullard and the handwoven, all-weather wicker Sonoma seating by Azurro Living, both from the Exterior Illusions showroom in Rancho Mirage, entertain a crowd with the lightest of footprints. The new showroom gives outdoor living its due, displaying inspired ways to arrange lighting, furniture, accessories, rugs, art, and umbrellas. Clients can avoid decision overload by signing on for the shop’s outdoor design services.
Now open in Rancho Mirage
Exterior Illusions
70125 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage; 760-313-0060, exteriorillusions.com
The Angelo Bed is warm and inviting.
COURTESY MODERN HACIENDA
Saying Oui to French Oak
Customers checking out the new Modern Hacienda showroom in Palm Desert have been inclined to drift off for an afternoon nap. The Angelo Bed beckons them to catch a bit of shut-eye, with its warm French oak frame rising up from four subtly tapered posters of tranquility. Lean ribbons of inlaid matte brass match the caps on the footed legs. Coordinating nightstands show off matching matte brass pulls and an elegant brass inlay on the Carrara marble top. These in-stock pieces by Codarus Home ship from the East Coast and are a solid fit for the desert’s exclusive retailer of authentic brands like Knoll, Herman Miller, and Carl Hansen & Søn.
Now open on El Paseo
Modern Hacienda
73399 El Paseo, Ste. 101, Palm Desert; 760-423-6144, modernhacienda.store
high-performing contemporary style
The Palm Desert collection, new at Tommy Bahama Home, features soft contemporary lines with touches of midcentury-modern styling in warm, sun-drenched hues. The Lansing sectional is unique for its angled end unit, which adds extra seating and depth. Ultra-soft chenille (shown here) is one of the brand’s new indoor performance fabrics. Its exceptional stain resistance banishes all fears of bringing in a light-colored sofa. Anticato marble tops the 48-inch, square Shadow Mountain cocktail table. Its hand-chiseled edge makes a rugged variation against the sofa’s curves..
Now open on El Paseo
Tommy Bahama Home
73540 El Paseo, Palm Desert; 442-282-8275, tommybahamafurniture.com
Lacquered metal legs and a leather handle finish the Birds Parrots floor lamp.
A new signature lamp by Roche Bobois captures
the dance of a pen in motion.
Mood-Brightening Lamps
Roche Bobois is generally known for its collection of fashion-forward seating from a stable of established global designers, and specifically for the modular Mah Jong Sofa, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Some might forget their collections also include dining sets, desks, storage pieces, rugs, mirrors, and even these sculptural floor lamps illuminated by whimsy. Porcelain figures peer from the woven buri cage of the Birds Parrots Lamp, which is also available in a table lamp version. This spring, Autographe joins the fun as a marble-base floor lamp with all the flick and flourish of a fountain pen.
Opening soon on El Paseo
Roche Bobois
73061 El Paseo, Stes. 3 and 4, Palm Desert; 760-341-4058, roche-bobois.com