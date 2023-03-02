Giving Back: The Nonprofits Benefiting From Fashion Week El Paseo

Lampros started in banking but realized it was not satisfying her creative edge. She found her niche in the retail world and after many years worked with Norm Thompson Outfitters, where she showed a knack for visual merchandising and other creative endeavors, ultimately opening her own boutique in a Portland neighborhood. “It was the most fun I ever had,” she says. Personal circumstances forced an early retirement, and Lampros later relocated to Rancho Mirage, where she’s now a fixture in the style circuit, including at Fashion Week El Paseo, where for the second consecutive year, she is stitching together two passions: exuberant style and giving back.

As the event’s Giving sponsor, Lampros is shining a light on five nonprofit organizations. Her hope is to raise their visibility and to encourage attendees to donate their time, money, and support. For Lampros, choosing charities that might otherwise be overlooked was paramount. “Sadly, dogs and cats get more money than people do,” she points out. “I will always support a child in need before an animal.” Also close to her heart is the mission of protecting women and children: “They just don’t carry enough weight in this world still. Let’s help them have more equality,” she says. “One of best things we can give ourselves as a gift is to give back to others.”