“Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight will be the headline entertainment for the 25th annual Evening Under the Stars gala May 5 at the O’Donnell Golf Club in Palm Springs. The event is a benefit for AAP – Food Samaritans, a non-profit organization that provides nutritional support for low-income people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses.

The festivities will begin with an extended sunset cocktail hour on the grounds of the O’Donnell Golf Club in Palm Springs. A short awards program will recognize inspirational honorees, including the Auen Foundation, represented by Sherrie Auen, Ron Auen, and Catharine Reed for the Jeannette Rockefeller Humanitarian Award; The Desert Sun Media Group for the Gloria Greene Inspiration Award; Desert Tennis Association, represented by Nabil Najjar for the Herb Lazenby Community Service Award; and Denise Haslam and Angela Slater for the Frank Jurczyk Volunteer Award.

“We could not fulfill our mission without the dedication and support of the incredible people and organizations that support us,” says Mark Anton, CEO/executive director of AAP – Food Samaritans. “We are so very grateful for their unyielding kindness that they exhibit on a daily basis not only for AAP, but for many other organizations across the Coachella Valley.”