Make It Close

Variety will present its Creative Impact in Acting Award to Glenn Close as part of the virtual 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards event with the Palm Springs International Film Society on Feb. 26.

Close joins director Steve McQueen, who will receive the Creative Impact in Directing Award at the event

Close recently co-starred in the Netflix drama Hillbilly Elegy and has received nominations for a Golden Globe, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award for her portrayal of MaMaw in the film. "The breadth and depth of Glenn’s work in film, television, and the stage makes Close one of the great performers of her time," said Variety Executive Vice President of Global Content, Steven Gaydos. "She continues to work on creating iconic characters that include performances in Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, The Wife, Hillbilly Elegy, The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, The Natural, Albert Nobbs and for the stage, Sunset Boulevard.”

Close will participate in a Q&A as part of the event and an awards presentation.

Among Variety’s 10 Directors To Watch are Prano Bailey-Bond (Censor) Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. (Wild Indian) Nia DaCosta (Candyman) Sian Heder (Coda) Regina King (One Night in Miami) Philippe Lacôte (Night of the Kings) Roseanne Liang (Shadow in the Cloud) Pascual Sisto (John and the Hole) Ricky Staub (Concrete Cowboy) and Robin Wright (Land).

The Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards Gala will not take place as an in-person event this year, but honoree selections will be announced to recognize this year’s great performances. Entertainment Tonight will air a tribute to the honorees on Feb. 25.

The Film Awards has announced honorees Riz Ahmed (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Carey Mulligan (International Star Award), Gary Oldman (Chairman’s Award) and Chloé Zhao (Director of the Year Award), Leslie Odom, Jr., Anthony Hopkins (Career Achievement Award), the cast and director from The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Vanguard Award), Andra Day (Breakthrough Performance Award), Viola Davis (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), and Daniel Kaluuya (International Star Award).

