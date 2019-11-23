Joy(stick) to the World

The hottest new bar and restaurant is total downgrade — and that’s exactly the point. Glitch Palm Springs serves up a mix of retro decor and classic games like Pac-Man and Space Invaders alongside tasty Southeast Asian street food and craft cocktails (with kitschy names like One-Up and Awesome Sauce). “It’s very much an arcade bar with a ’90s and ’80s appeal,” boasts co-owner Stephen Hansen, who opened Glitch uptown earlier this year with his wife. “When you walk in, it almost has a Stranger Things tone to it.”

That vibe doesn’t just come through in the vintage stand-up arcade cabinets — which are free to play — but also in themed hangout nooks that pay homage to bygone eras. One is all done up in late-‘90s Britney Spears memorabilia; another is decked out in Michael Jordan posters and Space Jam action figures.