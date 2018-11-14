Nestled between the San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains, an open expanse of gusty desert has called to those seeking healing for a century. Beneath its arid surface, an aquifer bubbles with hot and cold mineral waters; the natural hot springs, which can reach 180 degrees, are warmed by geothermal activity occurring thousands of feet below the earth’s surface.
The Cahuilla people were said to have camped in the area during some winters, but the land sat mostly unoccupied until the 1900s. The 1877 Desert Land Act promoted home-steading in barren areas of Western states and Cabot Yerxa was among the first to arrive, settling in 1913 on 160 acres. Upon discovering the aquifers, he dubbed the site Miracle Hill.
By 1941, the population hit 20; Yerxa’s buddy L.W. Coffee named, founded, and began to develop the town of Desert Hot Springs. Spas and boutique hotels popped up in the ’50s, enticing tourists with their curative waters. Today, business is booming thanks to a surge of new development and investments. Meanwhile, the city and its 29,000 residents continue to welcome wanderers seeking to renew and rediscover.
