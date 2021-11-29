Meet the New Generation of Winemakers

This event is for Dead or Alive’s 150 wine club members. To join the club and register for the event, visit deadoralivebarandshop.com/150-club.

What did the pandemic do to many of these winemakers? How did they survive?

Christine: I want to mention first that in 2020, there were also horrible fires. They have the pandemic combined with the fires. Many winemakers didn't make wine in 2020. Some of them shut down completely.

Other than this said, like everyone else, they had cash flow problems and people got COVID. It made working in the tight winery difficult. The fires added so much more trauma and stress to an already terrible year. But those who survived made some great wine. I have to say the 2020 vintage is pretty nice. We're going to be tasting a lot of 2020s this year. Winemakers are tough as nails. If you make wine, you go through a lot!

Palm Springs seems to be a cocktail town. Do you sense wine is catching up and what needs to be done to raise the profile of wine in the city and valley?

Christine:Yes, it is a cocktail town. Cocktail reigns; it always will. I don't want to change that about Palm Springs. I love cocktails. There is this small, meaningful change. When you meet winemakers, that's what makes the difference. If you meet these people, you fall in love with them and their story. That's what sommeliers do. They paint the picture, they create the story, and you can't help, it's so romantic: wine. I hate to toot my own horn, but you do a fun cool event and people start to notice and things start to shift. Bit by bit, I notice around town, restaurants have slightly elevated wine lists. People make the shift, and the buyers at the individual restaurants see a demand and change their shopping.