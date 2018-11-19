Get ready for a weekend of swim and sips at Ace Hotel’s inaugural Golden Grapes Wine Festival, Dec. 1-2, in Palm Springs.

The two-day event will begin with a pool party hosted by Evan Enderle and Bon Appétit’s wine editor, Marissa A. Ross, founders of Wine Not? on Dec. 1. You’ll be able to catch some sun and tanning while tasting their favorite natural wines via the Little Bus at the Swim Club Pool and listening to jams by DJ Frosty.

“Palm Springs has been my second home since I was a kid and being able to combine it with my favorite thing in the world – wine – is a dream come true,” said Ross.

Believe it or not, this is the very first wine festival in Palm Springs. Wine festival founder, Christine Soto, owner of Dead or Alive wine bar in Palm Springs, says the festival highlight on Dec. 2 will be “how many California winemakers will be in one room together for attendees to meet and interact with.”