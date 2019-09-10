Little Bar, Big Personality

Skip Paige plays hard, and he works hard. He retired in 2017 and has since racked up 62 stamps on his passport. It seems he’s always going, even back when he was at Cal Poly Pomona with chum Paul Tollett, majoring in finance real estate and booking bands on the side. Tollett, now president and CEO of Goldenvoice, was majoring in chemical engineering and worked for Goldenvoice back when Gary Tovar was in the picture.

But now Paige is spending part of his time in Palm Desert where he has opened Little Bar. We’re having coffee seated on the brand new red banquettes abutting the wall; behind us, custom black and white wallpaper I haven’t yet examined because Paige is such a great storyteller.

He is telling me how Goldenvoice came to be one of the most remarkable success stories in the world of concert promoting. The story involves drug dealers, the Thai Royal Navy, a truck full of weed, and a conveyor belt built by an Army Ranger. That’s actually Tovar’s story. “Gary did punk rock concerts at the Grand Olympic Auditorium, which went on to be pretty legendary. Then Gary got arrested for trafficking pot. Like warehouses full.”

I settled in; I love a good story.