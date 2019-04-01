Swing for Savings

Underpar

Another website-only discount powerhouse, Under Par abides by the slogan, “Just Golf Deals.” Period. Discount packages are available during specified sale windows — for example, as I type out this story, there’s three days, nine hours, 12 minutes, and 23 seconds left on a featured stay-and-play opportunity. You pay the site, then work out tee time details (et cetera) with the host course or resort.

underpar.com

Golf Advisor

In addition to the aforementioned app, Golf Channel manages the Golf Advisor website, an appealing golf-meets-travel hub that also hosts excellent editorial content, from how-to posts to video interviews with pro players. For those in a “tourist” frame of mind, it’s the perfect starting point to planning a great golf getaway.

golfadvisor.com

19th Hole

There are two times when I’ll go old-school and book directly through a course’s own website or by phone with the pro shop.

1. When my resident card scores cheaper rates than any app or website is able to provide. This is the case at some superlative courses such as Classic Club and Desert Willow. If you’re local and can qualify for one, be sure to keep your resident’s card in your golf bag.

What is a resident card? At Classic Club and Desert Willow, Palm Desert residents can receive reduced greens fees if they go through the respective procedures the courses require to prove Palm Desert residency (i.e., present utility bill and driver’s license, etc.). After going through those procedures, I now have a Resident Card to present at each course, to secure my cheap rates. How cheap? Right now, for example, I can play Desert Willow for $52 while non-residents are being charged upwards of $185.

2. After receiving an email blast with a hot tee-time special. For instance, I was recently staring down at a very tempting play rate offered by Cimarron Golf Resort on their excellent Boulder course. True, the same rate was on offer via Golf Now and Tee Off, but the email grabbed my attention first.