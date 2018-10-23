Finding forever homes for furry friends isn’t the only thing that Loving All Animals is good at.

Last year, the animal welfare and rescue organization in Palm Desert took home top honors for Best Overall float at the annual Golf Cart Parade down El Paseo.

“It was a Safari theme and our float concept was ‘it’s a jungle out there if you’re a homeless animal.’ The float was completely covered with stuffed animals,” says Lynne Lockwood, office manager of Loving All Animals. “We walked our own dogs, as well as a few who were up for adoption, next to the float as well. Building the float is a great team exercise, and our volunteers are so creative. We are proud of our organization and the rescue/matchmaking work we do with animals. Building a float and being in the parade is a great way to support the community that adopts from us.’