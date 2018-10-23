Finding forever homes for furry friends isn’t the only thing that Loving All Animals is good at.
Last year, the animal welfare and rescue organization in Palm Desert took home top honors for Best Overall float at the annual Golf Cart Parade down El Paseo.
“It was a Safari theme and our float concept was ‘it’s a jungle out there if you’re a homeless animal.’ The float was completely covered with stuffed animals,” says Lynne Lockwood, office manager of Loving All Animals. “We walked our own dogs, as well as a few who were up for adoption, next to the float as well. Building the float is a great team exercise, and our volunteers are so creative. We are proud of our organization and the rescue/matchmaking work we do with animals. Building a float and being in the parade is a great way to support the community that adopts from us.’
If you’re looking for a new furry friend, this year’s Golf Cart Parade, which takes place at noon Oct. 28, might be your chance. Prior to the parade starting at 9 a.m., parade goers can peruse booths and there will be food and drink vendors. Loving All Animals may just have a few adoptable cuties walking with this year’s parade. Even if you’re not looking for a new furry buddy, however, the golf cart parade is one unique event not to be missed.
Ever since launching in the 1960s, Palm Desert’s annual Golf Cart Parade was initially created to to provide residents with something to do in the slow season of summer. Over the years, it has become a well-loved, signature event of Palm Desert. Since moving to October (when the weather is a little more accomodating), the Golf Cart Parade has truly hit its stride, featuring an ever-growing parade of golf carts and drawing up to 15,000 onlookers.
This year marks the 54th parade and a fresh new theme, courtesy of the community itself. “Every year we ask the public to submit their themes because we want to be sure the community has a voice,’ explains Abby Sturgeon, director of marketing and communications for the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce. “This year the theme was super heroes.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM DESERT GOLF CART PARADE
Local resident Ginni Mix, whose son serves in the army, submitted the theme this year. “She wanted to honor the heroes amongst us and have those who currently serve or have retired in the military to be able to partake in something that recognizes them,” Sturgeon says. “And it doesn’t hurt that her son loves Superman.”
Expect to see 80 float entries, all with their own take on the theme. Prizes are given out in six categories with cash prizes ranging from $250 to $500. Sturgeon cites the nonprofit Desert Arc, whose mission is to enhance quality of life and create opportunities for people with disabilities, as a float to watch. “Desert Arc’s float is always over-the-top; it’s a whole operation and a whole lot of fun to see,” she says.
Other highlights to expect include brunch-centric tasty bites from a bevy of food vendors, a Kids Zone sponsored by H.N. & Frances C. Berger Foundation, and a return of the 21+ beer and cocktail garden run by Family YMCA of the Desert, where proceeds will go back to the YMCA.
Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade, Oct. 28, down El Paseo. Booths, food vendors open at 9 a.m; parade begins at noon. golfcartparade.com