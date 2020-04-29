Back on Course

When Riverside County lifted its restrictions on April 20 and golf courses began reopening, I booked a round on April 25 at my favorite local track, Desert Willow Golf Club. Coachella Valley courses have sat inactive for a month after being ordered closed by the county because of coronavirus or COVID-19.

I had not swung a club in awhile and I couldn’t wait to get back out. But what would the new socially distanced normal be like? Here are a few first impressions:

• Booked my tee time online and pre-paid, thereby eliminating the usual golf-shop check-in. Instead, I was directed straight to a waiting cart by outside service staff, all of whom were wearing face coverings.

• I also had my neck gaiter on and pulled up to cover nose and mouth. I kept it that way during the new check-in process.