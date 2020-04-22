Back in the Swing

Following legislative actions earlier this week by Riverside County and local authorities, golf courses around the Coachella Valley have begun to re-open for play.

However, Palm Springs golf courses remain closed per the city’s emergency declaration orders, but the City Council is meeting April 23 to discuss the matter.

For those courses that do open, it won’t be golf as usual. Courses are required to fully implement “social distancing” guidelines communicated by the National Golf Course Owners Association. This set of guidelines, called “Park and Play: Making Your Course Social Distance Ready,” and which can be accessed in-full at ngcoa.org, include such restrictions as:

• No walk-up tee times: advance bookings, by phone or online, only

• “Touch-less forms of greeting”

• Socially distanced spacing on the range and on-course

• One golfer per cart

• No rakes in sand traps

• No pre- or post-round socializing in the clubhouse

Not included in the “Park and Play” guidelines, but mandated by Riverside County is the use of face coverings – scarves, bandanas, etc. – during play.

Below is a list of public courses that have already announced re-openings.

• Check back as this story will be updated as more courses open.

Opening April 22

Indio

The Lights at Indio

Booking by telephone only

760-391-4049

Opening April 23

Palm Desert

Desert Willow Golf Resort

Firecliff and Mountain View courses open

desertwillow.com/teetimes

760-346-7060 ext. 1

J.W. Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa

Palm Course open

desertsprings.ezlinksgolf.com

760-341-1756 ext. 1

Cathedral City

Cimarron Golf Resort

Boulder and Pebble courses open

cimarronb.ezlinksgolf.com

800-701-1656

La Quinta

SilverRock Resort

Open only to La Quinta resident cardholders until further notice.

silverrock.org

760-777-8884