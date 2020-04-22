Back in the Swing

Following legislative actions earlier this week by Riverside County and local authorities, golf courses around the Coachella Valley have begun to re-open for play.
However, Palm Springs golf courses remain closed per the city’s emergency declaration orders, but the City Council is meeting April 23 to discuss the matter.
For those courses that do open, it won’t be golf as usual. Courses are required to fully implement “social distancing” guidelines communicated by the National Golf Course Owners Association. This set of guidelines, called “Park and Play: Making Your Course Social Distance Ready,” and which can be accessed in-full at ngcoa.org, include such restrictions as:
• No walk-up tee times: advance bookings, by phone or online, only
• “Touch-less forms of greeting”
• Socially distanced spacing on the range and on-course
• One golfer per cart
• No rakes in sand traps
• No pre- or post-round socializing in the clubhouse
Not included in the “Park and Play” guidelines, but mandated by Riverside County is the use of face coverings – scarves, bandanas, etc. – during play.
Below is a list of public courses that have already announced re-openings.
• Check back as this story will be updated as more courses open.
Opening April 22
Indio
The Lights at Indio
Booking by telephone only
760-391-4049
Opening April 23
Palm Desert
Desert Willow Golf Resort
Firecliff and Mountain View courses open
desertwillow.com/teetimes
760-346-7060 ext. 1
J.W. Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
Palm Course open
desertsprings.ezlinksgolf.com
760-341-1756 ext. 1
Cathedral City
Cimarron Golf Resort
Boulder and Pebble courses open
cimarronb.ezlinksgolf.com
800-701-1656
La Quinta
SilverRock Resort
Open only to La Quinta resident cardholders until further notice.
silverrock.org
760-777-8884