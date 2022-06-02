Get Moving

Get behind the wheel.

Experience the power of the BMW M Series or the handling capabilities of a Mini at BMW Performance Center in Thermal, minutes from Coachella and La Quinta. The serpentine road course is engineered to push any vehicle to the brink with flat straightaways and mettle-testing hairpin turns. If off-roading is more your style, rent a four-wheeler from Steve’s ATV Rentals in Thermal.

Sharpen your game.

You’ll find premium practice balls at The Golf Center at Palm Desert, a large driving range in the heart of town that’s lit for night play. Renovated in 2019, the facility has chipping greens, a practice bunker and putting green, and a nine-hole par 3 course. College Golf Center, located at College of the Desert in Palm Desert, is the only local range that’s not connected to a course; it’s also illuminated after sundown. Both centers offer instruction.

Safety First

In the summer, the average temps exceed 100 degrees. So, what’s the best way to stay safe and cool while still enjoying the outdoors?

“Start early! Morning temperatures are pleasant, so plan your outdoor activities from 7 a.m. until about 11 a.m., and drink plenty of water. Leave the afternoon hours for the pool or the many fascinating indoor activities available across the valley.”

—Bob Gross, guide, Desert Adventures Red Jeep Tours

