Smokin’ Burgers & Lounge

This premium burger joint and sports bar is a veritable oasis after a long day on the green. You’ll find a menu filled with burgers, sandwiches, and prime rib that will have you salivating before you can yell “Fore!” Ready to sweat? The 187 Burger (named after the police code for murder) is known as the hottest hamburger in the desert, made with jalapeños, grilled habaneros, jalapeño jack cheese, ancho chili spread, and a signature ghost-pepper sauce, along with crispy onion straws and bacon. Consider us frightened.

smokinburgerslounge.com

Ernie’s Bar & Grill

Dining on upscale pub food and loaded salads in the surroundings of the world-class Nicklaus Tournament golf course is the best way to absorb the laid-back desert vibes. The restaurant takes in breathtaking views of the ninth and 18th holes so you can catch the game from indoors. Or sip your cocktail outside after sundown by the fire pits.

laquintaresort.com/dining