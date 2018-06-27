Any practice is beneficial for your game. But it’s quality practice that really sharpens your skills. As temperatures rise in the Coachella Valley, and with an eye on your golfing budget, here are five suggestions for maximizing summer practice time.

Featured Range

High-Tech

Roger Dunn Golf Shop

80555 Highway 111, Indio

“The last full-service golf shop east of Cook Street until you get to Phoenix.” Laughing as he offers that catchy bit of branding, the multitalented Channing Benjamin knows there’s a lot more that distinguishes the Roger Dunn Golf Shop he’s been managing since it opened 11 years ago on the eastern edge of the valley. Benjamin, whose gorgeous golf photography graces the shop’s walls, offers air-conditioned hitting bays where, with the guidance of expert staff, you can test — for free, for as long as you like, with Foresight G2 launch-monitor feedback — new equipment from all major brands. Happy with your sticks and just want to groove the swing? The shop hosts the valley’s only GolfTec facility. Overseen by Brian Cupit, the GolfTec bays make available to the ordinary hacker the analytical tools on which the pros rely, including dual-view video — and every student gets an online archive of all practice-session videos and data. A range of GolfTec packages are available, featuring swing evaluation, lessons, and practice on simulator courses. (Mention this article and receive a 10 percent discount on whatever package you choose.)

