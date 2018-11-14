Homemaker kitchens of the 1940s and ’50s kindly gave the lady of the house a picture window above the sink — so she could dream of walking through the garden while she was standing there doing dishes. It’s a design technique we’ve since seen repeated every decade in homes from modest to grand.

With no disrespect to said window, the architectural and interior design by Gordon Stein of Stein Design has turned that longstanding concept around a full 360 degrees for this spec home at The Vintage Club.

In the midst of an open space with seamless flow, the kitchen sink is set into a waterfall-style island of manmade quartz. It takes its views from the adjoining living, dining, and morning rooms and outdoor spaces. Stein’s inspired design, “based on classic modernism ideals,” reserves the kitchen window for the home chef.