Cookies are not the first thing that comes to someone’s mind when they think healthy food, but fitness enthusiast Robert Puentes hopes to change that point of view with his product, The Gorilla Cookie.

“Honestly, I think the healthiest food is actually the best-tasting food. Since I don’t eat a lot of sugar and a lot of desserts, but I wanted something that actually tastes good, and the response I’ve gotten is overwhelmingly good,” says Puentes.

The Gorilla Cookie Co. is run entirely by Puentes, selling high protein cookies in four flavors: chocolate coconut, banana, pumpkin spice, and chocolate peanut butter. Puentes hopes this high protein, high fiber, and low-sugar snack will help people curb their unhealthy eating habits.

“I always wanted to be in health and fitness, and I’ve always been a workout guy,” says Puentes, who also sells fitness equipment and works as a fitness trainer on the side. “I’ve been into health, fitness, and weight lifting for about 40 years. I kind of created the cookie for myself, and then I saw what was on the market and I decided to take it to the market. I think I’m unique in the way I tried to build this business.”