On a cul-de-sac in the Andreas Hills neighborhood, a window changed everything. Efren Gonzalez and John Kavanaugh had been looking at a midcentury home for sale when they walked down the street and into a newer, Spanish-style estate that was also on the market. An enormous picture window that formed the far corner of the living room unraveled everything the men thought they wanted in a Palm Springs weekender home. Over the pink bougainvillea hedge, they glimpsed wide views of the backyard, Indian Canyons Golf Course, and the San Jacinto Mountains. Those two panes of glass and their L-shaped window seat were enticing enough to revamp the men’s plans.

From midcentury dreams to Spanish nights, the L.A. advertising executive and the award-winning songwriter for Disney never looked back. “We didn’t want to just get a house that had four walls,” Gonzalez says. “If we were going to go through all the trouble of another house, we thought, let’s get something special.”

The couple has been together for 28 years and visiting Palm Springs for just as long. Friends had been picking up houses, and, fearing they would wear out their welcome as perpetual weekend guests, the couple agreed it was time to follow suit.