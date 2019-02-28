On Feb. 17, more than 120 people attended the “Come Fly With Me: House of Grace” cocktail party and Modernism Week benefit at the home of Phillip Baker and Jack Padovano. Located in the Skye Neighborhood of Palm Springs, this extraordinary modern residence debuted interiors designed by Michael Ostrow of Grace Home Furnishings.

The evening featured a tribute to the iconic Slim Aarons’ photo Poolside Gossip, with entertainers Jazlyn Alezae and Hummingbird Meadows playing the parts of Helen Dzo Dzo Kaptur and Nelda Linsk. Guests could recreate this beautiful photo by posing in front of a backdrop of the Kaufmann House photographed by Klaus Moser.

This is the second annual House of Grace event, which debuts a new Grace Home Furnishings design project located in Palm Springs during Modernism Week.

Based in Los Angeles and in Palm Springs, Grace Home Furnishings’ style combines East Coast refinement and Old Hollywood glamour with the comfort and ease of Southern California living. In addition to numerous local projects in Los Angeles and Palm Springs, the company has completed homes in New York City; Puerto Rico; Miami; and Sea Island, Georgia. Their clients include actress Sutton Foster, model Heidi Klum, and NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt, and their interiors have been featured in House Beautiful, Architectural Digest, Modern Luxury Interiors California, and the Los Angeles Times.