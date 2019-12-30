Power Play

Oh, yes. Another first: The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, will most likely play, and he can repeat, as the first to say so, that “Grant Fuhr is the greatest goalie I ever saw.” That’s hyperbole for anybody else. It is set-in-stone fact from somebody who knew and played the game like Gretzky. Words from the Great One are gospel in hockey.

Fuhr says the tournament is “all about giving back.” Proceeds from the inaugural event will benefit the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, which runs programs to combat addiction from its Rancho Mirage headquarters. Years ago, Fuhr struggled with, and battled through, a cocaine problem that cost him an NHL suspension for part of a season. He has always spoken freely about that battle, and notes that a trip to the Betty Ford Center helped him. That puts his golf tournament among the more directly motivated give-backs to the center’s programs.

Fuhr started in goal in the NHL in almost 900 games. He was part of five Stanley Cup-winning Edmonton Oilers teams from 1984 to 1990, and says now that those Oilers, sparked by Gretzky, were tougher to face in practice sessions than the other teams in real games. He relishes his Edmonton memories and says that the team’s famous coach and general manager at the time, Glen Sather, keynoted what the Oilers were back then when he told the team, “These guys you play with aren’t teammates. They are family.” Fuhr says his clearest memory of all those Stanley Cups was “just being with the guys, celebrating with them. That was the best.”