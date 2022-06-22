Hot Diggety Dog!

Photographs of dogs make us stop in our tracks, whether we’re surfing on the Internet or browsing a store. If you have owned a dog, you’re caught by the possibility that the breed in the photograph looks like the one you own or once owned. Or you’re simply dog-struck.

Gray Malin hopes it’s all of those. The artistic photographer is back at it again. Seven years ago he presented a 14-image series of animals you might likely see at The Living Desert, but they were posed around the Parker Palm Springs property like a monkey hanging out at the bar or a zebra playing hide and seek.

He recently returned to his favorite place to escape, the Parker, and brought with him a set of canines worthy of appearing in Dogs at The Parker. Prior to Palm Springs, Malin shot similar dog series' in Aspen, Colorado, New York City, and Beverly Hills.

The Parker Palm Springs, however, is where he has found his doghouse.

“The Parker has been my longtime favorite hotel in Palm Springs and the perfect weekend escape from Los Angeles,” he says. “The playful grounds are beautiful and just give ample breath to one’s imagination. The entire vision for both this series and the animal collection was to create a fantasy world where the dogs and animals were guests and employees of the Parker hotel, enjoying all the beautiful locations on the property. Both collections have a fun and playful vibe, and a whimsical and imaginative spirit. I love creating whimsical moments that make people stop for a second look, and there is definitely something about having an unexpected animal in an unexpected place that delivers that moment. I also love the Parker’s impeccable classic midcentury modern design, which is a consistent theme of my vintage-inspired photography.”

Malin chats further with Palm Springs Life about the challenges with animal shoots and what is his favorite shot from this new series.