The fashion, the faces, and all the red-carpet glamour of decades past came to life at Grayse in Palm Desert as they hosted an evening of Hollywood Glamour with a Hollywood-style cocktail party and a presentation of designer Kelly Gray’s latest collection of red-carpet-ready fashions, and Palm Springs Life’s Susan Stein’s history of Oscar’s red carpet fashions and faux pas.

Attendees previewed the best glam looks of the season that included stunning bling, elegant silhouettes, and celebrated Hollywood Glam.

Grayse

73130 El Paseo

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-773-3303

grayseofficial.com