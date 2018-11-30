Outstanding in the Field

If you needed to add one more thing to your bucket list, let it be an Outstanding in the Field farm-to-table dinner experience at a local farm outside Palm Springs. This is one of the most stunning wine dinners I have ever attended. The OITF crew is famous for its North American tours, and has found such success with the Coachella Valley that they make it a point to stop here twice a year. The location is the Flying Disc Ranch, a beautiful sprawling farm famous for its dates and grapefruit. At this particular dinner, you learn about farming directly from the farmer, take a tour of the grounds, and sip on various varietals of wine by Liquid Farm. The chef is local to the area, this time from King’s Highway at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club. The chef and his team prepare the meal on outdoor grills using ingredients from the farm. There was a dish of mandarin orange carnitas, charro beans, with a wild cactus salsa and cilantro. My favorite was the beet salad with avocado, hibiscus crumble, chili oil and local honey paired with a 2015 Liquid Farm La Hermana Chardonnay. The multi-course feast was served family style on the longest communal table that sat over 200 people. The next event is Feb. 17.

outstandinginthefield.com

Cork & Fork

Cork and Fork owner and executive chef Andie Hubka and sommelier Katie Finn host the monthly wine dinners, collaborating on a menu that celebrates the popular flavors of the season and the palatable wines from all across the globe. The seating is limited and sells out, so join to their email list to learn about upcoming dates. Guests are seated at a quaint, communal table where they meet vino-loving strangers, learn about the wines, and the dishes that love them. Each dinner is different, but past dishes from Hubka included the Tuscan panzanella alad paired with an Italian wine, a Kurabata pork shoulder with a carrot shallot puree paired with a Santa Barbara Pinot Noir, braised short rib with a caramelized onion risotto paired with a Napa Valley Merlot, and the always favorite — the surprise amuse bouche. The chef’s choice of a seasonal dessert finishes off the dining experience.

corkandforkwinebar.com