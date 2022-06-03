Explore the Area

Rise Above the Valley

Say goodbye to the desert floor as you ascend 2.5 miles inside the world’s largest rotating tram car. Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will cart you to Mount San Jacinto State Park, where you’ll find cooler temperatures, more than 50 miles of hiking trails, campsites, a museum, two documentary theaters, a cocktail lounge, and two restaurants with unrivaled views. During the tram ride, the cars rotate slowly to deliver spectacular views of the valley. In the meantime, access the tram cam.

See the sea.

It’s a rarity to have an entire beach to yourself, but that’s what you’ll get at the Salton Sea. Though swimming and boating are not permitted, it’s worth a visit to stand on the fishbone-strewn shore and see the eccentric art installations — Bombay Beach has the highest concentration. Be mindful of the heat and stay hydrated. Salton Sea State Recreation Area visitor center hours are limited.

Wander the Ponderosa Forest.

If you'd rather drive to the mountain: Take the Palms to pines Scenic Byway (aka Highway 74) to Highway 243, and yhou'll reach Idyllwild, a quaint cabin community with a bustling arts scene and plenty of nature activities.