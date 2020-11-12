If You Can Be Anywhere…

If you’re thinking about moving to Greater Palm Springs, at least this much is certain: The $1 million or more your primary home brings will buy you the space and amenities of your dreams in the desert communities.

Whether you’re coming from the Southern California coast, Bay Area, Pacific Northwest, or Midwest, you’ll likely double or even triple your space and still have cash remaining to furnish the place. In San Francisco, for instance, $1 million might cut you in for 800 square feet of living space (no yard). In the Greater Palm Springs, it will buy 3,000 square feet on a generous lot of an acre or more.

Dollar for dollar, the desert offers more square footage, land, and amenities than most other desirable regions. And who could put a price on quality of life? The desert has great weather, reasonable traffic, and world-class entertainment and activities.

“We have big-city amenities without the hassles of big-city living,” says David Robinson, geographic information systems coordinator at the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership. “We also have a variety of living cost standards in the nine cities that make up Greater Palm Springs.”

Indian Wells, Rancho Mirage, La Quinta, Palm Desert, and Palm Springs have the highest costs of living, respectively, and the best amenities of the local cities. The eastern cities of the region — Coachella and Indio — are resurgent, sharply focused on their historic downtowns, and creating opportunities for growth. They also offer moderately priced housing.

Ultimately, Robinson says, it’s the qualitative factors that give Greater Palm Springs an edge over other cities in California and beyond: its natural beauty, world-class arts and culture, and ease of living make it the place to be.