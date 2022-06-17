Be Inspired

Art in Greater Palm Springs

The Coachella Valley and surrounding areas have long called to artists, eccentrics, dreamers, and creatives. What makes the desert a haven — and a good canvas — for artists?

“The seemingly endless expanse of the desert and its visible horizon line present an open, clean slate for focused thought. Equal parts of beauty and brutality inspire inward recalibration — a process where we question our existence, our life choices, our priorities, our connection to the Earth. For creatives, and really all humans, the desert provides a space where questions are answered, and a realigned, confident path can be set out clearly in front of you. For those of us artists who live here year-round, this is a daily, sometimes unconscious, process that permeates your studio, your work, and your life. To some, that process can be as intense as the desert itself. But if you hold true and remain in the space of the desert long enough, beauty always presents itself.”

— Phillip K. Smith III, contemporary artist and Coachella Valley native known for such works as Portals (Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, 2016) and Lucid Stead (Desert X, 2017).