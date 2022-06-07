Tastes of Summer

PHOTOGRAPH BY KIM UTLEY
Chef Tanya's Kitchen
Opt for veggie fare.
Plant-based powerhouse Chef Tanya’s Kitchen in Palm Springs sells housemade seitan-based deli meats by the pound, sides like smoked chicken pasta and Moroccan-spiced cauliflower, and colorful salads, sandwiches, and tempeh burgers. More healthy options abound at the long-standing Palm Greens Café, also in Palm Springs, with veggie-heavy dishes like a macrobiotic bowl, grilled peach salad, and an array of fresh-pressed juices and wellness shots.
PHOTOGRAPH BY ERIC DOOLIN
Norma's at the Palm Springs Parker.
Meet for brunch.
Comfort food meets decadence in dishes like griddled meatloaf and eggs, short rib eggs Benedict, and banana-caramel French toast at Wilma & Frieda locations in Palm Springs and Palm Desert. Norma’s, a poppy summer patio spot within the posh Parker Palm Springs, offers a menu as fanciful as the resort’s décor, including Rice Krispies–covered French toast and a lavish $100 lobster frittata topped with a full ounce of caviar.
Get your pass.
Sign up for the free Summer Eats Pass from Visit Greater Palm Springs to take advantage of restaurant specials, fixed menus, free items with a purchase, and other foodie deals across the valley from June 13 to Sept. 5. Check in at participating locations with your mobile device for your chance to win weekly prizes. Obtain yours at summereatsgps.com.
Grab a slice.
Specialty pies rule the day at the always-busy Bill’s Pizza in Palm Springs, famous for its homemade sourdough crust. Slice Italia in Rancho Mirage hawks New York–style pizza combos as well as a specialty stuffed variety — almost like a flat calzone — that’s available by the slice.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PUEBLO VIEJO GRILL
Pueblo Viejo Grill
Have some tacos.
No need to wait until Tuesday to take down terrific tacos this summer. Rio Azul in Palm Springs offers an array ranging from calamari to carnitas. At Palm Springs Mexican mainstay Las Casuelas Terraza, it’s all about the tacos de asada, made with Angus flank steak. Rancho Mirage sister restaurant Las Casuelas Nuevas serves sautéed shrimp tacos that you can’t miss — if you go in the evening, grab a seat in the tree-topped outdoor courtyard. For the old-school, hard shell, crispy variety with chicken or beef (only $3 a pop every Thursday!), hit up Pueblo Viejo Grill in Indio.
PHOTOGRAPH BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
Smokin' Burgers & Lounge in Palm Springs.
Order a burger.
While Little Bar in Palm Desert is indeed a little bar with standout cocktails, it also boasts a must-order cheeseburger on a sweet white bun. In Palm Springs, carnivores can hit Trio Restaurant for a Black Angus burger on a brioche bun that comes layered with sharp cheddar and caramelized onions. Smokin’ Burgers & Lounge in Palm Springs slings made-to-order burgers with Angus beef patties (turkey, chicken, veggie, Beyond Meat, and portobello versions are also available). Specialty toppings include sauerkraut, grilled pineapple, onion rings, grilled peppers, and a variety of tasty condiments.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY NATE ABBOTT
Ernest Coffee in Palm Springs.
Fuel up with a coffee.
Perk up at Ernest Coffee in Palm Springs, serving beans from Stumptown Coffee in creative concoctions like a honey-almond matcha and signature pistachio rose latte. At Coachella’s Sixth Street Coffee, the bestseller is the horchata latte, with housemade horchata. (There’s a vegan oat-based version, too!) Koffi roasts its beans in house at the Rancho Mirage location, creating custom blends for a variety of drinks that are also available at three Palm Springs outposts.
itinerary
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY ANDI HUBKA
Chef Andi Hubka
A Day With Andie
Chef and restaurateur Andie Hubka shares her summer picks for a getaway in Greater Palm Springs. Her restaurants include Heirloom Craft Kitchen and Tu Madres Cantina in Indio and Cork & Fork in La Quinta. linktr.ee/andiecooks
MORNING:
“Everbloom Coffee in Indio makes great coffee drinks. They have a super chic storefront and a great story that grew out of a pop-up coffee cart. For breakfast, we’ll go to Shields Date Garden — my favorite is the chilaquiles.”
NOON:
“For us, the summer afternoon means pool time. We’ll go to Hyatt Regency Indian Wells to have some splashy fun in their lazy river and waterslide park. Afterward, we’ll sneak in a spa treatment at The Well Spa at Miramonte.”
NIGHT:
“The Pink Cabana inside the gorgeously renovated Sands Hotel in Indian Wells screams old Palm Springs glamour, but it’s conveniently located on this side of town. For the after-party, there’s nothing better than a trip to Neil’s Lounge for late-night bar snacks, strong drinks, and karaoke until the wee hours of the night.”
