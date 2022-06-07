Tastes of Summer

Get your pass.

Sign up for the free Summer Eats Pass from Visit Greater Palm Springs to take advantage of restaurant specials, fixed menus, free items with a purchase, and other foodie deals across the valley from June 13 to Sept. 5. Check in at participating locations with your mobile device for your chance to win weekly prizes. Obtain yours at summereatsgps.com.

Grab a slice.

Specialty pies rule the day at the always-busy Bill’s Pizza in Palm Springs, famous for its homemade sourdough crust. Slice Italia in Rancho Mirage hawks New York–style pizza combos as well as a specialty stuffed variety — almost like a flat calzone — that’s available by the slice.