Greater Palm Springs Wedding Vendors Roundtable

We partnered with Thompson Palm Springs to host a roundtable discussion with 15 wedding vendors who serve the Greater Palm Springs area and specialize in everything from planning to photography to florals.

After a hard-hat tour of the Thompson, poised to open in the fall, we gathered nearby at Sabine Luise Atelier in downtown Palm Springs for a candid conversation about the local events industry, wedding trends, and what makes desert ceremonies so unique. We hear from the Thompson team on their plans as a destination venue, and the discussion wanders to topics of inclusivity, sustainability, and popular trends.

Thank you to our participants

Seated, from left to right: Kelly Teo of Thompson Palm Springs; Sabine Luise of Sabine Luise Atelier; Nicole Benvenutti, Angela Crawford, and Cathy O’Connell of COJ Events; Michelle Garibay of Michelle Garibay Events; Krysal Moreno of Krystal Klear Special Events & Hospitality Consulting; Lucie Doughty of House of Florals; Christina Frary of Matthew David Studio; Trish Jones of The Walk Down the Aisle; Danae Sheehan of Thompson Palm Springs; Courtney Tibbets of After the Engagement; Wendy Dahl and Michelle Stansfield of Chic Productions; and Ric Simmons of Inclusive Wedding Alliance.