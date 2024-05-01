Greater Palm Springs Wedding Vendors Roundtable

Greater Palm Springs wedding vendors discuss the state of the industry and offer tips for couples looking to tie the knot in the desert.

Emily Chavous Foster Weddings

A tabletop display at a desert wedding. Planning by After the Engagement; florals by Still Carnations; rentals by Signature Party Rentals and Found Rental Co.
PHOTO BY MATTHEW DAVID STUDIO

We partnered with Thompson Palm Springs to host a roundtable discussion with 15 wedding vendors who serve the Greater Palm Springs area and specialize in everything from planning to photography to florals.

After a hard-hat tour of the Thompson, poised to open in the fall, we gathered nearby at Sabine Luise Atelier in downtown Palm Springs for a candid conversation about the local events industry, wedding trends, and what makes desert ceremonies so unique. We hear from the Thompson team on their plans as a destination venue, and the discussion wanders to topics of inclusivity, sustainability, and popular trends.






Thank you to our participants

Seated, from left to right: Kelly Teo of Thompson Palm Springs; Sabine Luise of Sabine Luise Atelier; Nicole Benvenutti, Angela Crawford, and Cathy O’Connell of COJ Events; Michelle Garibay of Michelle Garibay Events; Krysal Moreno of Krystal Klear Special Events & Hospitality Consulting; Lucie Doughty of House of Florals; Christina Frary of Matthew David Studio; Trish Jones of The Walk Down the Aisle; Danae Sheehan of Thompson Palm Springs; Courtney Tibbets of After the Engagement; Wendy Dahl and Michelle Stansfield of Chic Productions; and Ric Simmons of Inclusive Wedding Alliance.