Wine Experts Share Their Favorite Reds, Whites & Rosés for Spring

Spring has sprung, and with it comes perfect patio weather — and the excuse (as if we needed one) to whittle away a sunny afternoon while sipping something delicious. But what do you want in your glass as the temperatures rise? We asked three area experts what they’ll be pouring this season.

Whites

Crisp, cold whites are an ideal complement to spring. Wine lists across the Coachella Valley are spotlighting options that go well beyond the old guards like sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, and chardonnay, swapping in Mediterranean-grown varietals that are gaining popularity with Americans, such as Spanish albariño.

“Five years ago, people were like, ‘What is that?’ Now it’s become a little more mainstream,” explains Andie Hubka, chef and owner of Cork & Fork, Heirloom Craft Kitchen, and Tu Madres Cantina & Grill in Indio. “It’s a great spring wine because it’s low-alcohol, high-acid, and super food friendly. It tastes great [when it’s] well chilled, and it’s really affordable.”

Vinho verde (which literally translates to “green wine”) from Northern Portugal is another top pick.

“I really love Azahar vinho verde. It’s from the Atlantic Coast,” says George Larsen, director of restaurants for Parker Palm Springs, home to trendy wine bar Counter Reformation. “It’s really crisp and perfect with seafood, so to me, it’s the perfect pairing for those warmer spring months.”